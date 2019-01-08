© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Globalists Pave Way For Anti-Christ As Patriots Fight Back
Follow
0
Share
Report
533 views • January 08, 2019
The plans for global government have become clear as patriots world wide rise up in an attempt to keep control of their country in the hands of the people. Alex explains that our battle is also spiritual and reveals how globalist policies align with the anti-Christ of the Bible.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.