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El Tábano Entrevistas #18 - Venta de fuel oil a los ingleses durante la guerra
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11 views • January 08, 2019
Ciclo de entrevistas realizadas por Javier Ordónez, del programa "El Tábano", del canal "Populus TV", de YouTube.
Video original:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C-qZD5vtads
Descripción original:
CON RAÚL PADRÓ, EX LEGISLADOR PORTEÑO HABLAMOS DE LA DENUNCIA POR ÉL EFECTUADA EN JULIO DE 1982 A RAÍZ DE LA VENTA DE FUEL-OIL A LA FLOTA INGLESA DURANTE LA GUERRA DE MALVINAS POR LAS EMPRESAS Y.P.F. Y SHELL DE ARGENTINA.
Video original:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C-qZD5vtads
Descripción original:
CON RAÚL PADRÓ, EX LEGISLADOR PORTEÑO HABLAMOS DE LA DENUNCIA POR ÉL EFECTUADA EN JULIO DE 1982 A RAÍZ DE LA VENTA DE FUEL-OIL A LA FLOTA INGLESA DURANTE LA GUERRA DE MALVINAS POR LAS EMPRESAS Y.P.F. Y SHELL DE ARGENTINA.
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