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El Tábano Entrevistas #19 - Los valores inmutables
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14 views • January 08, 2019
Ciclo de entrevistas realizadas por Javier Ordónez, del programa "El Tábano", del canal "Populus TV", de YouTube.
Video original:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f1ywLfkRY3w
Descripción original:
CON EL CAPITÁN HECTOR TESSEI HABLAMOS DEL COMPORTAMIENTO DE LA ARMADA DURANTE LA GUERRA DE MALVINAS. LA DIFERENCIA ENTRE HISTORIA Y MEMORIA. LA DESINFORMACIÓN ACERCA DE LA GUERRA CONTRA LA SUBVERSIÓN. LAS FUERZAS ARMADAS EN LA ACTUALIDAD Y LAS POLÍTICAS DE GENERO.
Video original:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f1ywLfkRY3w
Descripción original:
CON EL CAPITÁN HECTOR TESSEI HABLAMOS DEL COMPORTAMIENTO DE LA ARMADA DURANTE LA GUERRA DE MALVINAS. LA DIFERENCIA ENTRE HISTORIA Y MEMORIA. LA DESINFORMACIÓN ACERCA DE LA GUERRA CONTRA LA SUBVERSIÓN. LAS FUERZAS ARMADAS EN LA ACTUALIDAD Y LAS POLÍTICAS DE GENERO.
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