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Ep 951 Gov't Shutdown What Happened to the Omnibus Trillions?
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4 views • January 08, 2019
With all the money the Democrats and Republicans have taken in, what happened to it? They passed two large Omnibus bills that should have taken care of spending for years to come and if it didn't, we have the wrong people in office.
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