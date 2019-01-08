© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Altcoins, Central Banks Vie for Bitcoin Legacy
Follow
0
Share
Report
14 views • January 08, 2019
Lawrence White, a professor of economics at George Mason University and a senior fellow with the Cato Institute’s Center for Monetary and Financial Alternatives, credits bitcoin with introducing a remarkable technological breakthrough in money.
Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/altcoins-central-banks-bitcoin-legacy/
Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/altcoins-central-banks-bitcoin-legacy/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.