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US and SE Asia come to Smart Cities Agreement: Global Totalitarian Technocracy that overrides Consciousness
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65 views • January 08, 2019
US and ASEAN come to a smart cities agreement. The EU and US are showing signs of a globalist smart cities collaboration as well. Collaboration or not, this is happening in a coordinated effort internationally as these nations are all controlled by the same force, the same interests from behind the scenes.
With the roll out of 5G, the internet of things and smart cities we are seeing the creation of a (digital) matrix within a matrix designed to suppress human consciousness and spirituality.
With the roll out of 5G, the internet of things and smart cities we are seeing the creation of a (digital) matrix within a matrix designed to suppress human consciousness and spirituality.
Keywords
libertypolice statecommunism5gglobalistartificial intelligencenew world orderfacial recognitionsurveillanceglobalismeuropean unionsingularitydavid ickesmart citiesagenda 2030tyrannyannunakiwifilibertariantranshumanismsustainable developmentmegacitiessmart gridinternet of thingsaseanestoniatransit oriented development
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