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Pizzagate Just a Conspiracy Theory? So why did all these people get killed while investigating it?
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28 views • January 08, 2019
When powerful elite paedophile criminals and those who protect them find someone investigating child sex crimes, child trafficking, murder etc, they usually kill them to silence them and hide the truth. But these paedophiles, as powerful as they may be, leave a trail. A trail that leads right back to them. They will be caught, investigated, tried, and found guilty of their heinous crimes. My hope is that they will all be executed. There is no place for these evil people in a civilised society.
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