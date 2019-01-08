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YOU ARE PROGRAMMED [THIS IS NOT A TEST] #bravenewworld #reboot
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31 views • January 08, 2019
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Sources: https://youtu.be/CauSPiYZ7_E Teens React to Free Speech
https://www.history.com/mkultra-opera...
https://www.blackvault.com
https://www.wnd.com/2009/10/113788/
https://www.neonrevolt.com
https://www.dictionary.com/e/word-of-...
Buy silver and gold at https://www.7kmetals.com/ladyliberty
Follow me @7k_sistergoldenhair on IG
@ladyliberty_7k on Gab
@ladyliberty1313 on Twitter
Sources: https://youtu.be/CauSPiYZ7_E Teens React to Free Speech
https://www.history.com/mkultra-opera...
https://www.blackvault.com
https://www.wnd.com/2009/10/113788/
https://www.neonrevolt.com
https://www.dictionary.com/e/word-of-...
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