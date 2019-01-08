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Stedfast Jacksonville Building Update
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5 views • January 08, 2019
Pastor Jonathan Shelley gives an update on the building situation for Stedfast Jacksonville.
Original video: http://bit.ly/2Qsx0za
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www.thenewifb.com
Original video: http://bit.ly/2Qsx0za
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
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