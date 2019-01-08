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Stain and Seal Concrete Floors
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13 views • January 08, 2019
How to strip, grind, stain, and permanently seal concrete floors. This particular job in Sacramento, California was a lot of work. Old carpet and vinyl tile had to be removed before the resurfacing could start. Support a fellow patriot and purchase your US made concrete sealers here. https://cretoseal.com/
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