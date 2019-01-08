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National Right to Carry Reciprocity Reintroduced in the House
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3 views • January 08, 2019
"There is no way Speaker Pelosi will allow this bill to pass, much less come to the floor for a vote. But the introduction of it again—and the ultimate failure of the new Democrats in control to pass it—will be just another piece of evidence that Democratic leaders do not care about your safety and security." —Grant Stinchfield
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