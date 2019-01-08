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Andrew Pollack Calls Out the Obstructionists of School Safety
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2 views • January 08, 2019
"I want to address bureaucrats like Nancy Pelosi who don't even look at the recommendations that are coming out of the MSD Commission." Andrew Pollack, newly appointed to Florida's Board of Education, previews his plans for safer schools.
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