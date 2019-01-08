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Militarized Police Invade Keene NH
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45 views • January 08, 2019
Always eager to play with their military surplus toys and justify their budgets, three different New Hampshire law enforcement agencies deployed their SWAT teams and armored vehicles to deal with just one guy who refuses to leave a house.
Why is the Federal government giving billions of dollars of military weapons, equipment, and vehicles to local police departments? Simple; to wage war on the American people.
Why is the Federal government giving billions of dollars of military weapons, equipment, and vehicles to local police departments? Simple; to wage war on the American people.
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