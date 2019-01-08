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Persecuted for Christ
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3 views • January 08, 2019
Street preachers and open air preachers know first hand that this calling of God will involve persecution. People do not have a stomach for solid Bible preaching or anything that offends the snowflakes. The call to repent of one's sins will cause people to react in aggressive ways which means that you may be get a beat down for preaching about repentance and salvation.
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