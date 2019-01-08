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REP. RASHIDA TLAIB- 'We're Going To Impeach The Motherf***er!'
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9 views • January 08, 2019
New Democrat Congresswoman Curses Out Trump: ‘We’re Going
to Impeach the Motherf***er!’ says Representative Rashida Tlaib.
Swears in on the Koran. Mike Savage of the Savage Nation Radio
Show comments on her remarks and refusal to swear in on the Bible.
Hank Johnson calls Trump Supporters Sick,Toothless and Broken Hearted.
C 2019 Westwood One/Savage Nation.
For educational/commentary purpose only.
Info Sense is a non-monetized channel.
to Impeach the Motherf***er!’ says Representative Rashida Tlaib.
Swears in on the Koran. Mike Savage of the Savage Nation Radio
Show comments on her remarks and refusal to swear in on the Bible.
Hank Johnson calls Trump Supporters Sick,Toothless and Broken Hearted.
C 2019 Westwood One/Savage Nation.
For educational/commentary purpose only.
Info Sense is a non-monetized channel.
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