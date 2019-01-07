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HOW T.V. Hacks Into American Minds - No Control Over Their Lives Or Their Country - Alan Watt With INFOWARS - ( 2 Hrs Audio ) Un-Plug ! !
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87 views • January 07, 2019
I do not own, or claim copyright to any of the content in this video. This video is posted for non-profit purposes, in an effort to educate and warn others of the anti-human ruling class. This video is posted under the "Fair Use Act". The legitimate copyright owners may contact the poster at : [email protected] to indicate copyright infringement(s). Live Free Or Die !
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