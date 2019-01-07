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Full Show - Chinese Dictator Declares War On America As World Bank Head / ChiCom Operative Resigns - 01/07/2019
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727 views • January 07, 2019
Left-wing outlet The Young Turks deleted numerous videos pushing a fake narrative that said a white supremacist murdered a young black girl when in fact the gunman was black. Joining Alex Jones on today’s show is Roger Stone delivering the latest secrets from Washington. Trends Journal's Gerald Celente hosts the final hour.
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