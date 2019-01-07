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Breaking...Prophetic message revealed.
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11 views • January 07, 2019
Jeannie Moore, Co Founder of Hear the Watchmen, talks about the prophetic inspiration behind this years Dallas Conference, and what God called her to do. It's inspirational, it's all about Jesus, and well worth spending a little of your time to find out how blessed you can be.
HEAR THE WATCHMEN'S JOURNEY ((SUBSCRIBE TODAY))
CHECK US ON VIMEO, SEARCH HEAR THE WATCHMEN ON DEMAND VIEWING OF THE CONFERENCE AVAILABLE ((NOW))
https://hearthewatchmen.com
HEAR THE WATCHMEN'S JOURNEY ((SUBSCRIBE TODAY))
CHECK US ON VIMEO, SEARCH HEAR THE WATCHMEN ON DEMAND VIEWING OF THE CONFERENCE AVAILABLE ((NOW))
https://hearthewatchmen.com
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