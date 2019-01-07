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Michael Lake
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36 views • January 07, 2019
Dr. Michael Lake joins us today to discuss his recent journey and the prophetic message he was given while in prayer. He talks about the Sheppard's Staff and how on one side is strength and on the other is chaos. He discloses how Jesus was introduced as "The Good Sheppard and how Jesus became the Chief Sheppard. It's an interview that talks about the Priesthood, Spiritual Warfare, Prophecy, the Bible and so much more.
https://www.hearthewatchmen.com/
https://www.hearthewatchmen.com/
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