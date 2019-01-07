© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Young Turks Caught Deleting Videos Where They Frame White Men For Child’s Murder
Follow
0
Share
Report
1466 views • January 07, 2019
The Young Turks created multiple videos about an accused white suspect fatally shooting a young black girl in Houston Texas. When it was proven the shooters were black, the Young Turks deleted their own videos. Alex exposes the hypocrisy of leftists that seek only to demonize white people and divide America.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.