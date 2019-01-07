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Full Show: Protestors Storm Ministry Building As Yellow Vest Protests Explode Across Europe
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20 views • January 07, 2019
With the new Congress issuing blatantly anti-American proclamations, and city governments across the nation being infiltrated by socialist activists, the question on everyone's mind is: How do we fight back? The Gilets-Jaune movement in France offers a great example with their list of 25 demands to eliminate globalist indoctrination and reverse the disastrous policies of the liberal elite.
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