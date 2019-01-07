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Socialist Takeover Relies On Widespread Ignorance Of Democrats
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8 views • January 07, 2019
In a 60 Minutes interview that touched on a number of subjects, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said there’s “no question” President Trump is racist. The comment came after correspondent Anderson Cooper asked Ocasio-Cortez, “Do you believe President Trump is a racist?”
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