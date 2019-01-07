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MSM Loses Interest in Jazmine Barnes When They Can't Use Her Death To Race-Bait
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218 views • January 07, 2019
This is an incredible illustration of how the corporate, mainstream media works in concert to put out disinformation and obscure the truth to heighten tensions and further balkanize this nation. This is a classic divide-and-conquer strategy.
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