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BREAKING: Trump To Declare National Emergency From The Oval Office Tomorrow Night 9 PM Eastern
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1070 views • January 07, 2019
Alex Jones breaks the news that President Trump will declare a National Emergency from the White House's Oval Office Tuesday, January 8th at 9PM to ensure his wall is funded / built and America's safety is secured at the U.S. southern border.
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