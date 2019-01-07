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MSM Claims Trump’s Wall Was Roger Stone’s Idea To Demonize Immigrants
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553 views • January 07, 2019
New reports from MSM claim that the idea for referring to the border as “The Wall” came from Roger Stone. They claim he did this in an attempt to demonize immigrants with this label. Roger joins Alex to discuss Roger’s true motivations in advising President Trump.
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