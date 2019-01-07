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Young Turks Delete Multiple Videos After Claiming Black Shooter Was ‘White Supremacist’ Motivated By Trump
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387 views • January 07, 2019
The Young Turks were forced to delete numerous videos from their YouTube channel after helping to whip up the fake narrative that the murder of a 7-year-old black girl in Houston was a racist hate crime when in fact the gunman was black.
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