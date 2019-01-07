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"Constitutional Carry" bills introduced in 4 states: Good Morning Liberty 01-07-19
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18 views • January 07, 2019
The 2019 state legislative session is barely underway and already there are 4 states considering "constitutional" (more rightly called permitless) carry bills. On this episode of Good Morning Liberty, Michael Boldin reports on the legislation and talks about how they not only expand freedom on the state level, but help protect against future federal gun control measures.
All Show Archives & Notes Here:
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/goodmorningliberty/
All Show Archives & Notes Here:
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/goodmorningliberty/
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