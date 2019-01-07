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Adam Fannin & Stedfast Jacksonville Rebellion
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17 views • January 07, 2019
Pastor Joe Major of Faith Baptist Church in Violet, LA gives his take on the rebellion being led by Adam Fannin at Stedfast Jacksonville.
Original video: http://bit.ly/2scA48T
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www.thenewifb.com
Original video: http://bit.ly/2scA48T
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Keywords
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