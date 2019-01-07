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World Bank Head And Known ChiCom Operative Resigns, As US Prepares For War With Chinese Communists
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1417 views • January 07, 2019
China has been given the order to prepare for war by president Xi, and now Jim Yong Kim, a known ChiCom operative and president of the World Bank, has stepped down. Alex explains the seriousness of this situation that could lead to another world war.
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