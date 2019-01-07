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Fun Fact About me 2!
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9 views • January 07, 2019
Hello and welcome all! Find out why yellow polos are associated with me Anthony Giarrusso!
Buy yourself a yellow polo then get my book at
https://www.lulu.com/shop/search.ep?keyWords=anthony+giarrusso&type=
Anthony Giarrusso + Yellow Polo
Buy yourself a yellow polo then get my book at
https://www.lulu.com/shop/search.ep?keyWords=anthony+giarrusso&type=
Anthony Giarrusso + Yellow Polo
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