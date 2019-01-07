© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Lefts Silence of Illegal Killing Officer Singh is Deafening
Follow
0
Share
Report
122 views • January 07, 2019
The killing of Cpl. Ronil Singh the day after Christmas was tragic. Cpl. Ronil Singh leaves behind a wife and 5-month old child. His dream was to be a police officer and he achieved that. His life was tragically taken by an illegal immigrant when Cpl. Officer Singh pulled Gustavo Perez Arriaga over and was shot to death.
Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
Download the free app: https://infowars.com/app
Subscribe: https://infowars.com/newsletter
Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
Download the free app: https://infowars.com/app
Subscribe: https://infowars.com/newsletter
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.