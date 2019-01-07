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Found Notebook Key Evidence In Military Tribunals
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191 views • January 07, 2019
A mysterious notebook containing a treasure trove of information on child trafficking, money laundering and fraud implicating top players indicted in these crimes will be key evidence in the military tribunals, and forces its owner to disappear from the face of the earth for her own safety. Or did she? We have the notebook. We will show you some of the evidence. David Zublick unseals the truth in this special report!
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