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Who Is Q? [How I believe HRC lost the keys to the internet]
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27 views • January 07, 2019
Thank you, Patriots, for taking time to listen to me! YOU are the reason I am here, and you all matter to me...
Please donate to my cause and research: https://www.patreon.com/ladyliberty17
Start stacking with me: https://www.7kmetals.com/ladyliberty
Credit to: @theRealSevere on YouTube for the amazing Q music &aim4truth.org
Credit to various sources such as wiki ped ia & some other more left wing sources that required me to sift thru bias
Please donate to my cause and research: https://www.patreon.com/ladyliberty17
Start stacking with me: https://www.7kmetals.com/ladyliberty
Credit to: @theRealSevere on YouTube for the amazing Q music &aim4truth.org
Credit to various sources such as wiki ped ia & some other more left wing sources that required me to sift thru bias
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