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I'M NOT THAT RUGGED
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9 views • January 07, 2019
I'm Not That Rugged
Life is already hard enough without having others dumping poisonS on me. I'm not that rugged. I can't go months without waters. I'm not that rugged. We can use the sun to serve many of our needs as you'll see.
How do I KNOW when high flying aircraft are dumping stratospheric aerosol injections and not harmless water vapor?? See https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/2053817754945233/
Prof. Judson J. Singer, Mechanical/Solar Engineer
Life is already hard enough without having others dumping poisonS on me. I'm not that rugged. I can't go months without waters. I'm not that rugged. We can use the sun to serve many of our needs as you'll see.
How do I KNOW when high flying aircraft are dumping stratospheric aerosol injections and not harmless water vapor?? See https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/2053817754945233/
Prof. Judson J. Singer, Mechanical/Solar Engineer
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