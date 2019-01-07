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Liberal Liars Twist America's Narrative
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21 views • January 07, 2019
As the Globalist technocracy pushes propaganda openly cheer leading an implosion of the economy. President Trump is the one ludicrously taking the blame. And as the economic terrorism persists. Nancy Pelosi and her Democratic horde of Marxist adherents attack the steel clad narrative of Trump's achievements with insults, lies, and disinformation.
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