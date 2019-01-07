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Taiwan Faces Chinese Offensive
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383 views • January 07, 2019
China is bragging that it will take Taiwan by force. This is a major development on the world stage. However, the Mainstream Media is so controlled by foreign and Chinese influence that coverage of this major event is barely being documented. Only a handful of alternative media sites have the wherewithal to address the impending danger facing the globe.
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