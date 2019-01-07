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Trump’s Rothschild Commerce Secretary Predicts 2018 Recession
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15 views • January 07, 2019
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Wilbur Ross, a head of Rothschild Inc, saved Donald Trump’s casinos from bankruptcy.
Now Trump made him the new Secretary of Commerce.
He predicts the USA will be in a recession in 2018.
Wilbur Ross, a head of Rothschild Inc, saved Donald Trump’s casinos from bankruptcy.
Now Trump made him the new Secretary of Commerce.
He predicts the USA will be in a recession in 2018.
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