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American Traitor John Bolton Sold Out the USA to Israel
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23 views • January 07, 2019
This compilation of news clips demonstrates that Trump's National Security Adviser, John Bolton, has sold out the American people in his quest to achieve the military goals of Israel and the New World Order. #Israel #Zionism #Iran #Bolton
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