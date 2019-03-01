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1.3.19 ~ Connecting With Spirit Guides ~ Ancient Voices for the New Earth
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8 views • January 07, 2019
WSSF Co-Founder Marie Mohler and Earthkeeper Selina Mu continue their "Ancient Voices for the New Earth" conversation in Podcast #5. In this episode, Selina Mu and Marie Mohler talk about Spirit Guides. Who are they? What is their purpose in our life? How can we connect with them? There is a treasure trove of insights for anyone curious about their guides, how to begin making contact with them, and how to make it a part of your daily life experiences. www.wholesoulschoolandfoundation.org.
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