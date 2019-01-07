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The Arcturian Collective: 2018 In Review & 2019's Garden of Life
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17 views • January 07, 2019
The Arcturian Collective reviews the energies journeyed in 2018 and describes the New Energies we are engaging in 2019 . . . to grow the Garden of Life and Light we each wish to experience this year. They speak to the deep levels of conscious weeding that took place as well as the simultaneous call to plant our higher dream seeds in 2018. Now in 2019, we are being guided to really enter the vesica piscis, or womb of creation, to create the dreams our hearts most desire to manifest.
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