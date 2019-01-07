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GLOBAL CRISIS! CHINA’S COMMUNIST DICTATOR ANNOUNCES PLANS TO INVADE TAIWAN & PREEMPTIVELY ATTACK AMERICA!
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27 views • January 07, 2019
Alex Jones explains how the Communist Chinese regime is
readying to expand its totalitarian empire by invading
its sovereign neighbor Taiwan, as well as preparing to
preemptively strike the United States.
C 2018 Info Wars.
For educational/commentary purpose only.
Info Sense is a non-monetized channel.
readying to expand its totalitarian empire by invading
its sovereign neighbor Taiwan, as well as preparing to
preemptively strike the United States.
C 2018 Info Wars.
For educational/commentary purpose only.
Info Sense is a non-monetized channel.
Keywords
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