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court hearing for 1-3-2019
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14 views • January 07, 2019
these clerks are so corrupt. judge grants his buddies and the state of Utah a motion to dismiss and doesn't even address my motions. what a corrupt administrative judicial Just Us system we have in this world. Time to start looking into becoming a Secured Party.
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