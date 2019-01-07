© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Paradise California Destroyed by Deliberate Microwave Caused Fires.
Follow
0
Share
Report
83 views • January 07, 2019
After the smoke cleared, firemen and other witnesses have connected the dots. These fires were stating roughly at the same time and perhaps within a few hours. Forest fires don't do that. They travel a path and destroy what's in their way. Of course some of these fires displayed that characteristic too because of containment struggles. But other strange anomalies have also occurred with these unprecedented fires.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.