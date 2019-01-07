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Of Twain, One Body
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16 views • January 07, 2019
01/06/19-Teaching-(Sun PM Service)
Barnabas Vouched for Saul of Tarsus (God's Elected Apostle to the Gentiles) to the Church in Jerusalem, and Peter Received the Vision of the Sheet Let Down and Instruction to Visit Cornelius--Two-Pronged Message of the Dual Composition of the Church of Christ. Bible: Acts 9:6
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Barnabas Vouched for Saul of Tarsus (God's Elected Apostle to the Gentiles) to the Church in Jerusalem, and Peter Received the Vision of the Sheet Let Down and Instruction to Visit Cornelius--Two-Pronged Message of the Dual Composition of the Church of Christ. Bible: Acts 9:6
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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