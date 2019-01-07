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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) SUNDAY 1/06/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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16 views • January 07, 2019
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TODAY ON ALEX
Shutdown Week 3 - Trump and the Dems still have no deal on border wall funding.
Trump says the shutdown could last months or years if the Democrats refuse to compromise on securing the border.
Power-hungry House Dems have already revealed their intentions - abusing their political power for revenge on Trump.
Today we discuss how Trump must declare a National Emergency to secure the southern border & rout out the Deep State criminals from power.
TODAY ON ALEX
Shutdown Week 3 - Trump and the Dems still have no deal on border wall funding.
Trump says the shutdown could last months or years if the Democrats refuse to compromise on securing the border.
Power-hungry House Dems have already revealed their intentions - abusing their political power for revenge on Trump.
Today we discuss how Trump must declare a National Emergency to secure the southern border & rout out the Deep State criminals from power.
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