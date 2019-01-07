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Joyce Mystery Mr. Yellow Polo (Anthony Giarrusso)
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5 views • January 07, 2019
Yes, I am Mr. Yellow Polo! Odd EVPs found on this voice message I received!
My paranormal book is a must get! While supplies lasts!
https://www.lulu.com/shop/search.ep?keyWords=anthony+giarrusso&type=
My paranormal book is a must get! While supplies lasts!
https://www.lulu.com/shop/search.ep?keyWords=anthony+giarrusso&type=
Keywords
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