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Jazmine Barnes - Remember Her Name
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7 views • January 06, 2019
On December 30, 2018, an adorable 7 year-old girl named Jaxmine Barnes was murdered in Houston, TX. Initial reports stated that the 2nd grader was murdered by a white male. However, recently, it has been revealed her murderer was a black male barely 20 years old. Several years later, we remember the names of Michael Brown, Trayvon Martin, Sandra Bland, Korryn Gaines, etc, but will we still remember this little girl's name at the end of 2019?
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