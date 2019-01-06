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I Saw A Wildman Eating, Was it the British Bigfoot. UK
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51 views • January 06, 2019
BRISTOL, United Kingdom — A Bristol resident says he witnessed an ape-like creature as it ate a piece of food with what he believes may have been improvised eating utensils. 58-year-old Harry, a retired man from Somerset said that he was walking through the Leigh Woods Nature Reserve on August 17 2015
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