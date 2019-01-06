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Paranormal Video 2 by Anthony Giarrusso
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18 views • January 06, 2019
Anthony Giarrusso explains his incredible "Ghost Car" encounter!
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Grab a copy of my paranomal book "Wonders of Anthony Giarrusso" @
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