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It's Time to Bring Back the King (Speaker David Valance)
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4 views • January 06, 2019
01/06/19-Teaching-(Sunday School)
The Speaker Compares David, the King of Israel as a Type of Today's Churches. As David's Eyes Drifted From the Lord, so has Today's Churches Allowed the World to Come In. Also, Comparison of Then and Now From Isaiah 57. Bible: 2 Samuel 16
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
The Speaker Compares David, the King of Israel as a Type of Today's Churches. As David's Eyes Drifted From the Lord, so has Today's Churches Allowed the World to Come In. Also, Comparison of Then and Now From Isaiah 57. Bible: 2 Samuel 16
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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